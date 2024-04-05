Ann Arbor Man Arraigned for Series of Knife Attacks

April 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Bond was set at $750,000 for a 21-year-old Ann Arbor man charged in a series of recent knife attacks in the city.



Noah Williams was arraigned Thursday for slashing a woman across the chest on a city bus the day before. He's also accused with putting a knife to the throat of a man inside a Target store on South State Street earlier in the week.



In both instances, the victims say Williams bumped into them before the attack.



He remains locked up at the Washtenaw County jail.