Travel Advisory For M-14/US-23 In Ann Arbor
May 8, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Per MDOT, M-14/US-23 will have the following lane and ramp closures for maintenance from 7am to 7pm Saturday:
-Northbound/southbound US-23 will have two lanes closed from M-14 to Nixon Road.
-The eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed.
Eastbound I-94 traffic heading for eastbound M-14 will continue on eastbound I-94, then take northbound US-23 to eastbound M-14.
Eastbound M-14 traffic will be detoured via N. Territorial Road and southbound US-23 back to eastbound M-14.