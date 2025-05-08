Travel Advisory For M-14/US-23 In Ann Arbor

May 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Per MDOT, M-14/US-23 will have the following lane and ramp closures for maintenance from 7am to 7pm Saturday:



-Northbound/southbound US-23 will have two lanes closed from M-14 to Nixon Road.



-The eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 will be closed.



Eastbound I-94 traffic heading for eastbound M-14 will continue on eastbound I-94, then take northbound US-23 to eastbound M-14.



Eastbound M-14 traffic will be detoured via N. Territorial Road and southbound US-23 back to eastbound M-14.