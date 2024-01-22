Animals Seized From Property In Tyrone Township

January 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An animal welfare investigation is underway after 64 animals were seized from vacant land in Tyrone Township.



The Devoted Barn – described online as an animal rescue and rehabilitation facility - was keeping different kinds of farm animals on property off Foley Road, east of Hartland Road.



Livingston County Undersheriff Jason Pless confirmed a search warrant was executed and 64 animals were seized last Thursday that included goats, pigs, donkeys, sheep, a llama, and an alpaca. The animals were relocated and will be evaluated. The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed.



Past volunteers have raised concerns about the welfare of the animals and started a Facebook group to expose the non-profit. The state was out to the site last year.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development received an animal welfare assessment request from Livingston County Animal Control, which received multiple welfare complaints regarding animals that were moved to the wooded lot and a horse in Howell. Some complaints included lack of shelter, insufficient food, and multiple species living in the same pens.



An MDARD inspector visited three locations related to the rescue last November and a report was issued that stated multiple pens each had shelters, and water and feed was provided. There were issues with one emaciated 15-year-old sheep and one goat had a mild limp.



The rescue is operated by Melissa Borden, who denied the accusations on social media. Borden said they were blindsided by animal control taking their animals to a holding facility but are confident that they all will be returned. She said within the past two months they’ve “had the state vet out as well as another vet with a good report from the state vet and some good feedback for a couple minor changes such as adding wood chips to a few areas from the other vet as well as continuing meloxicam for our senior girls”. Borden stressed that neglect is obvious and their animals are well fed, get vet care routinely and as needed, and are all elderly.



The rescue has relocated in the past due to legal battles with municipalities.



Livingston County Circuit Court records show that Tyrone Township filed a lawsuit against Borden, the property owner, and the non-profit last November. A status hearing is scheduled in May.