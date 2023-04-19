Animal Control Removes Dogs & Cats from Hartland Twp Home

April 19, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Livingston County Animal Control seized 4 dogs from a Hartland Township home after receiving calls from nearby residents stating they could hear several dogs inside, but were never seen outside.



According to Sheriff Mike Murphy, deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Remsing Drive on Thursday, April 13th to check on the welfare of the animals.



No one was home at the time, but deputies noticed hordes of trash throughout the interior and a pungent smell.



After obtaining a search warrant, a total of 4 dogs were taken from the property due to neglect and unsanitary conditions.



Upon entry into the residence, it was determined the residents were hoarding large amounts of items and garbage throughout the house to the point where the floor was no longer visible.



Deputies worked with the residents to capture 10 cats from the home. All of the animals were turned over to the Livingston County Animal Shelter for veterinary care.



The names of the residents have not been released.



The Animal Control Division of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Deputies with the Uniform Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Hartland Area Fire Department.