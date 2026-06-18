Follow-Up Community Conversation On Teen Suicide

June 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A follow-up event has been set after what was described as “a powerful community conversation on youth suicide prevention” earlier this year.



Local resident, advocate, and founder of the non-profit “Love Dahlia”, Angelina Siders is inviting community members to continue the dialogue at a follow-up event focused on building a culture of wellness, connection, and prevention. Siders lost her child to suicide in November 2024.



The meeting comes as Howell continues to heal from the impact of recent teen suicides and seeks to move beyond crisis response toward long-term solutions that strengthen mental health, belonging, and community support for young people.



Siders said “Our first conversation showed that our community cares deeply and wants to help. Now we have an opportunity to build on that momentum by creating a culture where wellness, connection, and mental health are part of everyday life. Prevention happens in relationships, in conversations, and in the small actions we take every day to make sure our young people know they are seen, valued, and supported.”



The meeting will focus on lessons learned from the community’s first gathering and the importance of shifting from awareness to action.



A key feature of the evening will be a teen panel discussion that will provide community members with direct insight into the experiences and needs of local youth.



The event will also highlight practical actions individuals and organizations can take to promote wellness, reduce stigma, strengthen relationships, and create environments where young people feel connected and supported before a crisis occurs.



All community members are encouraged to attend, including students, parents, educators, mental health professionals, faith leaders, business owners, elected officials, and anyone committed to supporting the wellbeing of Howell’s youth.



The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 25th at the Oceola Community Center.



Siders said the “gathering represents the next step in Howell’s ongoing effort to create a community where mental health is treated as an essential part of overall health, where meaningful connections are prioritized, and where every young person has trusted adults they can turn to for support”.



Community members are encouraged to attend. A link to register is provided.