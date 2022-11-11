Angel Whispers Healing Center In Dexter - "A Hug For Your Soul"

November 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is focused on heart and healing – offering a “hug for your soul”.



Co-Founders Danielle Groth and Vicky Lovell are the heart behind “Angel Whispers” - a Dexter-based non-profit that “brings healing to people so they can experience peace”. There are ten different types of healers who do just that. And the secret ingredient behind all of the healing? Love.



Lovell told WHMI they help people reached wholeness in mind, body, heart, and spirit and the two wrote a program called “Shift Your Lens, Healing Your Stories”. The “lenses” can include rejection, betrayal, failure, loss, or physical or sexual trauma.



Lovell said that trauma-based work became the core of Angel Whispers – “we help people to name their pain, process their emotions, and then we re-offer the narrative that’s been keeping them stuck in a loop”. She said they do a lot of loss and grief work, and help people process it.



Angel Whispers is located at 3045 Baker Road in a large white house with angel wings on the side, roughly two blocks from downtown Dexter.



Lovell said they officially became a non-profit in 2022 and moved into Dexter – noting they lunched on 11/11/22 and then moved to their newest location on 11/11/24. However, Lovell and Groth had been caring for people were hurting and experiencing trauma long before that.



It’s not a church - although Lovell brings an educator and pastoral turned healer background - but a place where people can come and experience healing.



Their main motto is “Go Be Loved”. Another is “It’s in the Experience”. Lovell said that’s because it’s really hard to explain exactly what happens until someone comes in and experiences it – so “we invite people to come in and be transformed”.



In addition to various therapies and services, there are events and classes, and a consignment boutique featuring local artisans. Lovell said that in turn has actually served as a launch pad or “a little love incubator” that helps businesses grow and expand.



Lovell said most prices are very reduced compared to typical work of this nature – stressing the goal of their non-profit is that they never want price to be a barrier. She said they have scholarship opportunities and do a ton of fundraising because “we truly want healing to be accessible for all”.



Lovell added “We couldn’t do this on our own and literally have an army of angels” who come together to volunteer, help out, and give back. She noted they don’t receive any grants or funds from outside agencies – simply people who believe in their mission.



The non-profit is hosting its first big annual gala event in the new year to tell their story, show how lives are being transformed within their walls, and why it’s so special.



The “Go Be Love” Gala will take place on Friday, February 5th from 6 to 9pm at the Kensington Hotel in Ann Arbor by Briarwood Mall.



Funds will go toward a scholarship fund to help offer healing to everybody.



Lovell said the event serves as an opportunity for “angels” looking for a good cause to support – “and lives are changed because of that generosity”.



Tickets are on sale now or people can always save the date. Lovell said they’re still looking for sponsors, live and silent auction item donations, and vendors aligned with their mission – that being the healing arts, grief community, and trauma-informed.



Lovell said it’s a full-on gala with dinner, an opportunity to learn about Angel Whispers, hear the stories of those impacted, and then help to make an impact in the process.



More information is available in the provided links.



Lovell will be a future guest on WHMI’s Viewpoint program. It airs at 8:30am on Sunday mornings. Programs are later uploaded to the Podcast section of our website, under the “programming tab”.