Andy's Place in Holly Receives $433K Grant to Rebuild Restaurant

May 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced three redevelopment projects have received support from the bipartisan Revitalization and Placemaking program, which will see vacant and underused properties redeveloped in Holly, Utica and Grand Rapids. Together, Whitmer's Office says the projects will generate a total capital investment of over $16.4 million in the state, while also creating community amenities for their downtown areas.



"These projects in Grand Rapids, Holly, and Utica will add more commercial space in the heart of our downtowns for small businesses and make our cities and towns better places to live, work, and invest," said Governor Whitmer. "The bipartisan RAP program helps us turn old, abandoned, or underutilized spaces into vibrant new places where people can live, shop, and play. We will continue working together to pursue a comprehensive economic development strategy that helps us create jobs, drive down the cost of housing, and improve quality of life across our state."



The RAP program provides access to gap financing for place-based infrastructure development and real estate rehabilitation and development.



"On behalf of the MEDC, we are pleased to work with communities across Michigan and invest in their resilience through the RAP program as part of our ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic strategy’s placemaking efforts," said Michele Wildman, MEDC Chief Place Officer. "We look forward to seeing how these projects bring opportunities for community gathering and small business support while enhancing the downtown areas of Grand Rapids, Holly and Utica."



In Downtown Holly, developers Chapin Enterprises, LLC and Victory Seven, LLC are announcing their plans to rehabilitate a two-story building to reactivate a restaurant previously damaged by a multi-building fire that destroyed the building in 2022. Originally constructed in 1866 as a bank, the building has had several uses over the years; most recently, the building served as Andy’s Place, an iconic community restaurant and bar.



The revitalization efforts are expected to result in $1,357,770 in capital investment through the revitalization of 3,261 square feet. To support this project, the Michigan Strategic Fund has awarded the developers a RAP grant in the amount of $433,770. Once completed, this project will bring workers and patrons to downtown, increasing commercial density and reviving community identity in Holly.



"As the owner and head of the family business, I am so excited about being able to now rebuild and restore Andy’s Place with the help of the MEDC. The revitalization of the historic building where it now stands will be a major step towards returning the business atmosphere and prosperity of the southeast downtown district," said Andrea Chapin, developer and owner of Andy’s Place. "Thank you to the village, the other small businesses, the community and especially Main Street Oakland for encouragement and help getting to this point. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."



"As Village Manager, the most frequently asked question about our downtown has been, 'When will Andy’s Place and the Holly Hotel reopen,’" said Holly Village Manager Timothy Price. "The reopening of Andy’s will serve as a key destination for both local residents and visitors, and it is essential for the revitalization of Broad Street and the economic development of our downtown."



In addition to MSF support, local officials from the City Manager’s Office and the Downtown Development Authority worked with the Main Street Oakland County team to assist the developer with technical support and project documents necessary to finish the application process.



"We are thrilled that Andy‘s Place has received this funding from the MEDC," added Linda Stouffer, DDA Board Chairperson and owner of Battle Alley Coffee. "To have this establishment back up and running will mean so much to the downtown community and to our residents."



Since its launch in 2022, the Revitalization and Placemaking program has supported 175 total projects in communities across the state.