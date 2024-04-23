Local Woman Named 2024 Michigan Social Worker Of The Year

April 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local woman has been named “Social Worker of the Year”.



Amy Nicholas has been honored as the 2024 Michigan Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers Michigan Chapter (NASW-Michigan).



The award honors a member of the NASW-Michigan Chapter who exemplifies the best of the profession’s values and achievements through specific accomplishments in recent years.



Nicholas, a school social worker for the Livingston Educational Service Agency, has spent her career supporting students in preschool through high school within Howell Public Schools.



Nicholas said “I am truly honored to have been selected for this award. Words cannot fully express my delighted surprise and gratitude when I learned about the recognition. The support and belief in my work from my colleague who made the nomination and colleagues who wrote letters of recommendation has been incredibly heartwarming and motivating”.



In Howell, Nicholas is said to have played an integral role in the success of programs such as Parker Middle School’s TIES (peer mentoring) program and Unified Champion Sports program, demonstrating her dedication to student well-being and development. She has sought out and received grants to launch numerous initiatives, supporting everything from parental engagement to anti-bullying campaigns.



Parker Middle School Principal Dr. Patricia Poelke said “Amy’s incredible contributions and support of our school community are evident in the success of the numerous programs she has helped build and their impact on our students. From launching a peer-to-peer mentoring program to bringing one of the first Unified Champion Sports programs to Howell, Amy has had a positive influence on the entire district”.



In addition to her role within the school system, Nicholas has been proactive in the broader community by providing county-wide training as a START EPLI Certified Trainer/Coach, participating as a member of the Livingston Educational Autism Network, providing training as a certified instructor with the Crisis Prevention Institute, and serving on committees to bring professional development opportunities to LESA. Nicholas has also mentored and supervised new Limited-Licensed Master's Social Workers (LLMSW) for their licensure.



Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor said they are incredibly fortunate to have Amy on their team in Howell Public Schools. He said “her innovative work and advocacy have profoundly impacted our students and community, exemplifying what it means to be the NASW-Michigan Chapter Social Worker of the Year”.



The Michigan Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers has over 6,000 members who live and work in the State of Michigan. NASW-MI helps shape legislation that affects the health, welfare and education of all people. It works with several allied organizations to promote causes and services that improve society.