"A Night With Amphibians" Thursday At Hudson Mills Metropark

April 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents can spend “a night with amphibians” as part of a pop-up program at a local Metropark.



Due to irregular weather patterns affecting amphibian behavior, a night hike is planned Thursday in place of the annual salamander migration program at Hudson Mills Metropark.



Visitors can come out to the Rivergrove Picnic Area at 8pm to find salamanders, frogs, and toads that frequent vernal ponds. Guests will head out on and off a trail visually searching and listening for the amphibians. It’s a night program so a flashlight is needed.



The event involves walking at least half-a-mile on unpaved trails and along uneven ground in the dark. Organizers caution your feet might get a little wet, so wear waterproof footwear and dress for the weather.



The program is geared toward those age 8 and up. Pre-registration is not required. Details are in the provided link.