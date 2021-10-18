Amid Redistricting Uncertainty, Slotkin Remains Top Fundraiser

October 18, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is leading the way when it comes to campaign fundraising, but exactly where she will be spending that money remains uncertain.



According to campaign finance disclosure reports, the Holly Democrat is the top fundraiser among all 14 of Michigan's Congressional representatives. In a year of electoral uncertainly due to redistricting, Slotkin raised $957,461, with $3.76 million in cash on hand. The next closest was 11th District Democrat Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills, who raised $618,234 and has $1.5 million in cash on hand as of September 30th.



The Detroit News says both lawmakers have been targeted by national Republican groups and will likely face off against well-funded GOP challengers next year. But with the redistricting process still underway, exactly where each will be running has yet to be determined.



Under the plans currently being considered, the 8th District, which has included Livingston County for decades, would move south and encompass most of Michigan's southern border counties.



Livingston County, meanwhile, would likely become part of the 5th Congressional District. Based in Lansing, the proposed configurations would include all of Eaton, Ingham and Livingston counties, with significant portions of Clinton and Shiawassee counties. One plan would also include a portion of Barry County while another would add in a section of Ionia County.



As it stands right now, no member of Michigan's congressional delegation currently lives within the boundaries of this proposed district, but Slotkin has already publicly stated that she is prepared to move into the new district and run for re-election there in 2022.



However, Slotkin has acknowledged it will be an uphill fight wherever the boundaries end up, with fundraising expected to be a key element toward victory. While Slotkin outraised her GOP opponent last year, Paul Junge of Brighton, by $7 million, she still only managed to squeak out a win by less than 4 percentage points.