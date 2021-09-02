Amesite Inc. To Provide Training To Michigan Works! Southeast

September 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An artificial intelligence software company has been selected to provide state-of-the-art professional development training to Michigan Works! Southeast team members.



Amesite Incorporated provides advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education. It announced that it has been selected by Michigan Works! Southeast to provide workforce training to team members.



Michigan Works! Southeast is part of a sixteen-agency system. It serves nearly 18,000 community members in Livingston, Washtenaw, Hillsdale, Jackson and Lenawee Counties through one-on-one career guidance, upskilling job seekers for current labor trends and more.



The Michigan Works! Association is said to be a critical collective that “influences, educates and inspires actions that keeps Michigan working.” The members of the association offer training, education, business development and access to employment opportunities. According to Statista, upskilling is a $370 billion global market with employers spending approximately $1,300 on each employee annually for continuing education.



Michigan Works! Southeast Executive Director Shamar Herron says workforce upskilling and reskilling is needed more urgently now than ever, given the evolution of the work world. He says they chose Amesite to support their own workforce in their professional development journey because they believe in the power of their platform to support the engagement, and ultimately the success of their teams.



Herron added that their careful review of their offerings revealed that their platform is more comprehensive and easier to use and implement than other ed-tech solutions they considered. He says they’re excited for the partnership and believe a company with industry-leading technology such as Amesite is the best fit that ties into the organization’s value of lifelong learning, leading to the development of a sustainable workforce.