American Revolution Experience Coming to Hamburg Township Library

January 30, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



An innovative Revolutionary War Exhibition is coming to the Hamburg Township Library next month. The pop-up uses storytelling, illustration, technology, and unique artifacts to connect with modern audiences.



A partnership between the American Battlefield Trust and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is bringing the exhibit to life Feb. 9-14 at the Hamburg Township Library on Merrill Road.



There’s a link to learn more about the American Battlefield Trust and Daughters of the American Revolution organizations posted below.