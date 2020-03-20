Crooks Impersonating American Red Cross Personnel

March 20, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





More criminals and crooks are trying to capitalize on the coronavirus crisis.



The American Red Cross has been receiving reports in several states, including the latest in the Lowell, IN area that impersonators are posing as Red Cross personnel. Indiana State Police has verified the report. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy passed along the update for local residents to remain vigilant. Individuals are going house to house doing one of three things - attempting to sell Red Cross services to perform a COVID-19 test, solicit donations for COVID-19 or rob the homeowner answering the door.



The American Red Cross will not be going house to house offering COVID-19 testing, nor solicit funds door to door.