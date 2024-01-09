American Red Cross Declares Emergency Blood Shortage

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage as it experiences the lowest number of people giving blood in the last 20 years.



The organization reports the number of people donating blood through the Red Cross has fallen by about 40% since the early 2000s. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion.



Additional challenges lie ahead as winter weather and seasonal respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 may affect future donor turnout compounding the dire blood supply situation that the nation currently faces.



“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, the nation’s largest blood supplier. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”



The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to kick off 2024 with a blood or platelet donation. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.



Donor appointments are available in the Livingston County area by visiting the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



