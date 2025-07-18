American Legion Post 235, VTAC to Donate Service Dog to Local Army Vet

July 18, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 'passing of the leash' ceremony is planned at Brighton's American Spirit Center Friday afternoon to donate a new service dog to a local Army veteran.



It's hosted by American Legion Post 235 and local chapter of Veterans Treatment Assistance Corps.



"She is a disabled Army veteran. She did have a service dog, and she lost the dog. So, we're going to donate a replacement for that dog," said VTAC's Mike Cunningham.



"The dog's name is 'River' and he is a Bernedoodle. The trainer is a Vietnam veteran himself and he's paying it forward by donating the free training of the dog."



The trainers are Rodger and Linda Waller.



Friday's ceremony begins at 2 pm.