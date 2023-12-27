American Legion Post 235 Names Brighton's Teacher of the Year

December 27, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A Brighton teacher who has been practicing his chosen profession for the last 20 years has been named 2023 American Legion "Teacher of the Year” for Brighton by the American Legion Post 235.



Brian Hauessler, a 6th grade math and social studies teacher at Maltby Intermediate School, is being honored for his two decades of service. According to Maltby Principal Scott Brenner, “Mr. Hauessler is an outstanding teacher that is well liked and respected by students and staff."

He will be feted on Feb. 15th at the annual Public Safety Award presentation along with Brighton Police and Firefighters of the Year at the American Spirit Centre on East Grand River.



Hauessler served in the Air National Guard in the 1990’s and his daughter is currently in the US Air Force. He was recommended for the honor by American Legion Commander and Livingston County Commissioner Roger Deaton and Brighton Board of Education Secretary Jennifer Marks. Hauessler is active in his church and is a volunteer in youth athletics.



Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Matt Outlaw said he is, in his words, “pleased that Brian is bing recognized for his years of commitment and dedication to so many Brighton students.” He also thanked the American Legion for “taking time to honor local police, fire(fighters) and teachers for choosing careers of service.”