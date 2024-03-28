American Legion Post 141 Offers 1955 Prices for Vietnam War Veterans Day

March 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Friday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, with various events planned throughout the WHMI listening area.



American Legion Post 141 in Howell is commemorating the day Thursday, by serving food and drinks at 1955 prices -- the year the first U.S. advisors were sent into Vietnam.



"Drinks will be a quarter. Beers will be a quarter. Burgers and fries will be a quarter. Everything will be a quarter for Vietnam-era vets and their spouses," says Post 141 Commander Bobby Brite.



Post 141 will begin serving food and drinks at 11:30 am until closing time Thursday.



South Lyon's American Legion Post 338 and VWF Post 1224, along with many others, will celebrate Vietnam vets Friday.



The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 establishes the day as a national observance. However, it is not an official holiday in any part of the United States.



March 29, 1973, is the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.