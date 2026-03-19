American Legion Post 141 Celebrates a Century of Serving Livingston County

March 19, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



A big celebration is in store for American Legion Post 141 in Howell. The organization is honoring a huge milestone this weekend, marking 100 years of service in Livingston County.



The 100th Anniversary Open House is taking place this Sunday from 12-4pm at American Legion Post 141 on West Grand River Avenue near West Highland Road. There will be active military members and vehicles at the open house, along with Q&A sessions from post officers and past commanders.



Bobby Brite is organizer of the event. He’s a former post commander and now post historian. He says if you don't know any veterans, come in and meet a couple. Brite also says the post is open 365 days a year and offers youth programs to educate and mentor new generations of Americans.



Meanwhile, the American Legion embraces all current and former members of the military to help them transition into their communities. A link with more information on the 100th Anniversary Open House is posted below. Everyone is welcome to attend.