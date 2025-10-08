American Legion Post 141 Receives $1M in State Funds for Infrastructure Upgrades

October 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As part of the Michigan state budget signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Howell's Devereaux American Legion Post 141 will receive a $1 million appropriation to support critical infrastructure improvements.



“For many veterans and their families, Post 141 is more than a building. It’s a lifeline,” said state Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell). “This funding is a direct investment in infrastructure that supports those who served our country and now need our help.”



According to Woolford's office, the grant will fund the relocation and expansion of the post’s kitchen, which will significantly increase the number of meals prepared and served each day. Post 141 currently provides free community meals on major holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. It also hosts a weekly $5 community dinner that is free to those who cannot afford to pay. The kitchen expansion will also support year-round meal service for anyone in need.



Post 141 has, at times, been forced to turn away veterans and families due to space limitations. Woolford's office says the new funding will help ensure everyone who needs support can receive it.



"Post 141 is more than a veterans' hall; it's a community hub,” said Woolford. In addition to serving veterans, we welcome non-veterans, community theatre groups, quilting clubs, the firefighter’s union, Boy Scouts, and even active-duty military for training and family events. This grant ensures that everyone, regardless of military background, can continue to benefit from the services, resources, and sense of community that Post 141 provides."



“We want to create a safe and welcoming place for veterans and families who are too often overlooked. This is a vital issue for many in our community, and with this funding we can serve more people, more often, and more effectively. I’m proud to have delivered for the people who gave so much for our country.”