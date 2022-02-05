Hunting-Themed Fundraiser To Benefit Local Vets

February 5, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Big game, big prizes, and big fun are being promised at a hunting-themed fundraiser that will benefit veterans.



The American Legion Post 141 is announcing this year’s Hunter’s Ball. The Hunter’s Ball will take place on Saturday, March 5th, starting at 5pm at the post’s location at 3625 W. Grand River in Howell.



Attendees are invited to come dressed in their best hunting gear to enjoy an evening that includes a DJ and a professional chef carving up big game selections such as venison, bison, and elk. A salad bar and vegetarian plate will also be available. First Vice Commander Armando Ramos said there will be several raffles throughout the evening for hunting related prizes, including a card raffle from local vendor, Peacemakers. Attendees can buy a card for $20 and potentially walkaway with their choice of one of 20 handguns or 10 rifles, from Peacemakers, with an average value of $500.



Tickets for the event are $35 and due to limited seating, are expected to sell out quickly.



Proceeds from the event will help the post’s efforts in supporting veterans around Livingston County. Ramos said they work to find veterans or veteran’s families in-need and give them what assistance they can. This could be food, a ride, clothing, or help in any other manifestation. Fundraisers such as this one also helped the post recently sponsor several families over the holidays, getting presents and warm-weather clothing for many who might have had to have gone without.



To purchase tickets, contact the post in person, by phone at 517-546-2534, or through their Facebook page.