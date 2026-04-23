Veteran & Auxiliary Member Of The Year Celebrated And Honored

April 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Veteran and Auxiliary Member of the Year were celebrated with lots of smiles, laughs, and standing ovations during a big banquet on Tuesday night.



The 2026 Veteran and Auxiliary Members of the Year honored were Don “Poppa” Lang of Howell American Legion Post 141 and Sheryl Pitt of the Pinckney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 419.



The event was presented by the Livingston County Veterans Council, the American Legion Post 141, and the Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion Post 141.



It was a full house and big turnout at the Post off Grand River in Howell Township.



The event kicked off with a welcome and invocation followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence for POW/MIA’s. The event was led by Post Commander David Mester. Previous award recipients were announced, leading up to the big presentation of awards to Lang and Mester.



Local lawmakers and commissioners were in attendance and presented tributes and American flags to each.



“Poppa Don” Lang is 81-years-young and quite a jokester. He’s “a U.S. Army veteran whose decade of service included Vietnam intelligence operations, cryptography, instruction at the National Cryptology School, and high level analysis of SR 71 and satellite imagery in Europe. Rising from enlisted soldier to commissioned officer, he carried that same leadership into a successful corporate career with Xerox, Canon, Panasonic, Voice Stream, and T Mobile. A lifelong champion of veterans and youth, he organized major international Legion and NATO events, earned the Order of King Leopold for supporting NATO families, and now serves as Americanism Chair for Post 141, leading oratorical, Boys State, ROTC, and West Point mentorship programs. Deeply active in local Chambers of Commerce and community service, he has been honored as Livingston County Veteran of the Month and Post 141 Vietnam Veteran of the Month”.



Pitt’s “exceptional fundraising - bringing in more than $10,000 each year through her steady 50/50 work at every Post function - combined with her hands on service to Veterans and the community, from volunteering at the Moving Wall to supporting blood drives and maintaining memorials, makes her an invaluable member of Unit 419. Rooted in a strong military family and shaped by her compassionate work with special needs students, she extends that same spirit of service by involving her grandchildren, including a Junior member, in Auxiliary activities and modeling what true commitment to Veterans looks like”.



Voted in by their peers, the Council extended its heartfelt congratulations to Don “Poppa” Lang and Sheryl Pitt on “this well earned honor”.



In announcing Lang, Mester said “Please join me in celebrating our Veteran of the Year – a man whose life stands as a testament to duty, integrity, and unwavering commitment to others”.



Lang commented he’s 81-years-old now and has been with the American Legion for 57 years and eight months – to much applause. He said it goes right back to what Sheryl said, “this team isn’t about ‘I’ - there’s no ‘I’ in this team”.



In announcing Pitt, Mester stated “Sheryl brings energy, enthusiasm, and a genuine love for our veterans to everything she touches. Her work has strengthened the Pinckney Post, supported our community, and honored those who served. For all of that – and for the example she sets - a woman who shows us what it looks like when compassion meets action”.



Pitt thanked everyone for showing up – “not just for tonight but for always showing up for our veterans. And that’s what the Auxiliary does best - we show up…for our vets, we show up for those in need, and we show up for each other. Thank you so very much for this prestigious honor”.



Photos: Amanda Forrester