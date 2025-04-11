American Legion Post 141 Hosting "Salute to Military Spouse Banquet”

April 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming banquet is being held for the spouses of local veterans.



The American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell is hosting “The Salute to Military Spouse Banquet” on April 26th in honor of those who “support and sacrifice”.



Seating is said to be limited so those interested in attending should RSVP early.



Reservations will be held in the order received and are required at 517-546-2534.



A social hour will kick things off at 6pm, followed by dinner at 7pm at the Legion, located at 3265 West Grand River in Howell.



There is no cost for the dinner but a cash bar will be open to members and guests.



An event flyer is attached.