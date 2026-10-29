American Legion Devereaux Post 141 Receives Governor’s Service Award

October 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell is among 33 individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations who will be honored at the 2026 Governor’s Service Awards on November 19 in Flint for their commitment to service and volunteerism throughout their communities.



Post 141 is among five recipients of the Outstanding National Service Impact Award, issuing a statement on its Facebook page:



"This recognition is about far more than a building, an organization, or a name on a sign. It's about the people who make Post 141 what it is. Our Post has worked hard to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, where veterans and their families know they have a place to turn, and where someone in need can find a helping hand without judgment.



"Much of what we do never makes the headlines or finds its way onto social media. Many of those we assist receive help quietly and anonymously, with no expectation of recognition or anything in return. That's the way it should be. We help people because it's the right thing to do, not because someone is watching."



“Michiganders are always willing to lend a helping hand, and we are proud to honor those who have gone above and beyond to improve their communities,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



“I look forward to celebrating these 33 honorees, whose dedication and selflessness is an example to us all. We are grateful for their incredible stories and commitment to making the world around them a better place. Let’s keep working together to uplift our neighbors and build a brighter Michigan for all.”



To recognize those who demonstrate outstanding commitment to service, the Governor’s Service Awards have been presented since 1994. The Michigan Community Service Commission supports Michigan volunteers, organizations and businesses that are committed to service and have an indispensable role within their communities.



“The Michigan Community Service Commission is excited to recognize the individuals and organizations that are making an impact and strengthening our communities,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “We are looking forward to an incredible evening celebrating volunteerism in Michigan.”



The winners include:



Excellence in Philanthropy: Charles Stewart Mott Foundation (Flint)



Lifetime Humanitarian Award: James J. Blanchard (Beverly Hills)



Governor George Romney Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert Kulisheck (Marquette)



Corporate Social Impact Leader Award: Genisys Credit Union (Auburn Hills), Lineage Inc. (Novi)



Older Adult Volunteer of Year: Ed Coke (Lowell), Keith and Donna Kolodsick (Northville), Deb Ralya (Holland), Doug and Kim Wood (Muskegon)



Youth Volunteer of the Year: Abdarrahman Akhilurrahman (Ann Arbor), Drew O. Coleman (Muskegon Heights), Jihyun Ko (Ypsilanti), Sumith Madasu (Novi), Shayan Siddiqui (Bloomfield Hills)



Community Impact Award: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®, Alpha Rho Omega Chapter (Detroit), Michigan Irish Music Festival (Muskegon), Michigan Library Association (Lansing), Saginaw County Community Action Committee (Saginaw), Women Healing Eternally and Transforming (WHEAT INC) (Eastpointe)



Youth Impact Award: Association of Chinese Americans Teen Volunteer Council (Madison Heights), Clarkston Community Schools Academic Service Learning (Clarkston), Detroit Regional Dollars for Scholars (Plymouth), I.M.A.G.I.N.E. Mentoring of Michigan (Warren), Oceana Youth Leadership Lab (Shelby)



Volunteer of the Year: Chia Chanie Morgan (Flint), Patricia Parsons (Fountain), Jason L. Finch (Mason), Doreen and Jon Lawrence (St. Clair Shores)



Outstanding National Service Impact Award: American Legion Devereaux Post 141 (Howell), Albion College AmeriCorps Program (Albion), AmeriCorps Community Training for Overdose Rescue (ACT) program (Detroit), Jane Carol Banks (Benton Harbor), Karlene M. Kuhn (Traverse City)



The Michigan Community Service Commission will host next month's free event, but registration is required to attend.



Visit the links below for registration information and the winners’ full biographies.