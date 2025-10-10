American Legion Post 141 To Host Annual Awards Luncheon Sunday

October 10, 2025

Some local first responders are being specially honored this weekend during an awards luncheon.



The American Legion Post 141 in Howell is hosting its Annual 1st Responders and Educators Awards Ceremony.



The following will be recognized -



Deputy Sheriff of the Year: Livingston County Undersheriff Jason Pless

Police Officer of the Year: Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler

Firefighter of the Year: Chris Joseph

Paramedic of the Year: Tod Horner

Dispatcher of the Year: Jessica Gatton

Teacher of the Year: Kristine Everard



The event will take place this Sunday from 1 to 3pm at the Post at 3265 West Grand River.



The ceremony is open to the public.



An event flyer is attached.