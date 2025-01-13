American Legion 141 to Host Annual Bob Beck Dinner for Fisher House

January 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Slight changes for Bob Beck's annual Wild Game Dinner benefitting the Fisher House for veterans and their families.



"He's a little under the weather. So based on that, he had to cancel. When he canceled, I gave him a call and asked can we do this for you? You'll still be able to present your giant check, which you've done every year for th past 31 years," said Bobby Brite, member of Howell's American Legion Post 141.



Brite told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison that Beck typically raises about $20,000 each year for Fisher House.



"It's held for the Sons of the American Legion," he said. "The Fisher House is basically the Ronald McDonald House for veterans and their families. It allows people to stay close to their loved ones through treatment and stuff."



Bob Beck's one-pound steak dinner is this Sunday afternoon, January 19, at Howell's American Legion Post 141. Tickets are $50. There's also a 50/50 raffle.



WHMI's Chuck and Madison will emcee the event.



Call (517) 546-2534 for details.