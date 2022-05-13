Amber Reineck House Receives $10,000 “Thumbs Up for Charity” Award

May 13, 2022

BY Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit that provides housing and educational resources for those impacted by substance use disorder was named the first-place winner in a charity program.



Community Financial Credit Union announced that The Amber Reineck House in Livingston County was the 2022 “Thumbs Up for Charity” first-place winner. The $10,000 prize was earlier presented to The Amber Reineck House Board of Directors.



The 9th annual “Thumbs Up for Charity” program, held during the month of April, invited the community to vote online for their favorite non-profit. The top five charities with the most votes were awarded donations to assist their organization with programming expenses.



The Amber Reieneck House provides housing and educational resources for those impacted by Substance Use Disorder. The organization says it is committed to cultivating hope in each person it serves by embracing a community of acceptance and compassion.



Board of Directors President Courtney Atsalakis said they’re grateful to the many people who took the time to vote for The Amber Reineck House. She says the support they have received from the community has been immense and they are committed to continuing to provide help and hope for women struggling with substance abuse”. Atsalakis added “We want to thank Community Financial Credit Union for supporting non-profits like ours; it’s the kindness of the community that allows us to do what we do”.



In the wake of the passing of her sister, Amber, in 2015, Courtney recognized the need to educate the community about the stigma surrounding Substance Use Disorder and to provide transitional housing options for women in recovery. In December 2017, The Amber Reineck House was formed and in September 2020, opened its first recovery home for women in Livingston County.



The Amber Reineck House is focused on reducing the stigma surrounding substance use disorder by building a recovery-friendly community, providing education and increasing acceptance and support for those struggling and in recovery.



More information is available in the provided link.