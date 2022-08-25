Amber Reineck House To Host Overdose Awareness Day Event

August 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit that provides support and transitional housing for individuals struggling with substance abuse is hosting an Overdose Awareness Day Event next week.



The Amber Reineck House works to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder by building a recovery-friendly community, providing education, and increasing acceptance and support. The organization provides transitional housing for women in Livingston County who are recovering from substance abuse.



Officials say International Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity for individuals to come together and remember those lost to addiction by overdose. Events aim to educate about the impact overdose has on a community as a whole and learn how individuals can make a difference.



The Amber Reineck House will host its event on Wednesday, August 31st from 6-9pm at the Brighton Millpond.



This year’s event will consist of live music by Sanctuary, the band, substance abuse resources from community partners, free Narcan kits along with training, and touching testimonies. The Big Red Barrel will also be on site for safe disposal of unused medication.



The event is free and open to the public. Guests will have an opportunity to share names and photos of those lost to overdose at a Memory Table, access information on local resources for those struggling with addiction, and help raise awareness about substance abuse as a whole.



For information on the event, or interest in hosting a vendor table with substance abuse resources, contact Amber Reineck House President, Courtney Atsalakis, at courtney@amberreineckhouse.org.



More information about local events centered on Overdose Awareness Day and September being recognized as Recovery Month is attached.