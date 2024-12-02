Amber Reineck House Brings "Breaking the Silence" Tour to Livingston Co. Schools

December 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A message about mental health and substance use awareness is coming to some local schools this week.



It's called the "Breaking the Silence" tour -- hosted by Courtney Atsalakis with the Livingston County-based Amber Reineck House, named after Courtney's sister who died of a drug overdose on Christmas 2015.



"A lot of kids are self-medicating. There's a lot of depression, anxiety, stress put on kids nowadays with social media, peer groups and just overall life stress," says Atsalakis.



"I think everybody can relate to that, but our youth are really being hit with mental health and the stigma of mental health. A lot of kids are struggling, and they don't feel safe enough to reach out for help."



Speaker Anthony Grupido will present his "Magic of Hope" talk to students in Pinckney and Fowlerville High Schools Tuesday, then Brighton Wednesday and Howell on Thursday.



"He is very committed to youth and bullying on social media. He does over 200 performances in the schools year-round, so he's kind of the expert on this," says Atsalakis.



"We're very excited to have him speak to the students and help them with coping mechanisms and how to not take things so personally, be confident in themselves and build up their own self esteem."



Parents also are invited to a free evening discussion 5:30pm Wednesday at 2|42 Community Church in Brighton.



"I think it's important that parents are in-line and understand what our kids are going through and how to helpo deal with that," Atsalakis says.



The group Fentanyl Fathers also will speak at 2|42 Community Church.



"Before, when we used to talk to kids it was don't do drugs, it's addictive. Now, we're talking about counterfeit drugs, fentanyl poising and one pill can kill."



"So many kids are experimenting with drugs, and it's laced with poisonous fentanyl."



More information is provided at the link below.