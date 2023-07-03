Suspect Arrested; 2-Year-Old Still Missing

July 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Amber alert remains in effect for a missing endangered child.



2-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on Sunday around 11:30pm. The kidnapping suspect, 26-year-old Rashad Trice, was arrested and is in police custody. The vehicle, a 2013 Chevy Impala, was located but the child remains missing.



Wynter Cole Smith is described as 2-year-old black female with braided shoulder length hair who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.



It’s believed that the child could be in the Metro Detroit area.



Anyone with info should contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.



