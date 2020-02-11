Amazon Facility Gets Initial Approval In Lyon Twp.

A local community has taken initial steps toward approval of an Amazon distribution center.



On Monday, the Lyon Township Planning Commission recommended approval of plans by Amazon Inc. to develop a nearly 87,000-square-foot distribution facility along Grand River, west of Napier Road. As part of its recommendation, the planning commission supported a special land use for the facility and a temporary parking lot. The lot in question, located on Automation Boulevard, sits in a Wellhead Protection Overlay District, requiring additional safeguards to prevent groundwater contamination. The plan now moves to the Lyon Township Board of Trustees, which is expected to vote on the special land use during its March 2nd meeting.



Amazon officials say the distribution facility will be part of the company’s "last mile" operation, in which packages will be shipped from regional distribution centers, and then sorted to specific routes for delivery. It’s expected the facility, which would operate 24 hours a day, will be completed by the end of the year if given final approval. (JK)