Block Party To End Alzheimer's In Downtown Howell June 5th

May 16, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big block party is planned in downtown Howell in early June to kick-off the upcoming walk season.



The 2022 Livingston County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is September 24th at the Brighton Mill Pond. All funds raised support the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.



This year, a larger kick-off party has been added in downtown Howell on June 5th. Organizers say the goal is to bring families and the community together, as well as educate people about the Association and upcoming walk.



Local business owners Sandy and Don Cortez and Barb Brinkley are co-chairing the event this year.



The event will feature a DJ, live entertainment, face painting, lawn games, a community mural and food trucks among other activities. The block party will take place on the historic Livingston County Courthouse lawn and amphitheater.



More information is available in the provided link.