Alzheimer's Association Offering Free Programs In June

June 8, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness month and several free programs are being offered to assist Livingston County residents living with dementia and their caregivers.



The Alzheimer’s Association reports that roughly 5.8-million Americans 65 and older are living with the disease. Michelle Phelan is the Program Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter. She said that the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging for everyone, but uniquely so to those who suffer with dementia. While dementia doesn’t seem to increase the risk of contracting coronavirus, dementia-related behaviors, as well as the increased age and other underlying health conditions that accompany the disease can. This also impacts caregivers who may not be able to visit a loved one in a long-term care facility, or if they can visit, may be in fear of bringing the disease home.



To help relieve some of the stress, the Alzheimer’s Association has packed the month of June with several online events to bring support and respite. Their next Dementia Super Saturday Series event will be held on June 13th. Phelan said the event features three of their popular programs, beginning with Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body which will teach ways to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s. That will be followed by a program with tips for difficult conversations like how to prepare legally and financially, or how to get someone to stop driving. The third program, COVID-19 and Caregivers will help caregivers navigate these challenging times.



Next Thursday the association will partner with Motor City HDJ for a Virtual Family Dance Party. To take part, participants need to be registered for October’s Brighton Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Once doing so, they will receive the website and password information.



The Cars for ALZ classic car show will also take place online this year. Residents have until June 14th to register their car with pictures that will be available for all to see from June 15th-22nd. Participants have a chance to win a $250 gift card.



For more information and or to sign up, visit www.alz.org/gmc, or call the Alzheimer’s Association’s helpline at (800) 272-3900.