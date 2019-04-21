Alumni Group Offer Scholarship Opportunity For Brighton Middle School Students

April 21, 2019

Brighton students will have a chance at a scholarship being offered by an alumni group.



The Brighton Area Schools Alumni Association will pick one middle school student by random draw to win a Career Exploration Scholarship. As part of the May 25th ACT Practice Test offered at Brighton High School, a Career Exploration Scholarship, with a value up to $250, will be available to area students in grades 6-8 that early register by 5pm May 10th and complete the Practice Test onsite. The winner must be accepted and attend an approved summer 2019 program that focuses on teaching career skills of the student’s choice, including engineering, physics, writing, music and culinary arts.



Current middle and high school students from Brighton and beyond are encouraged to complete an ACT Practice test on May 25th before it counts toward college admission or financial aid decisions.



The BAS Alumni Association partners with students throughout and beyond their academic careers to help find success. Multiple academic scholarships are offered to graduating Brighton High School seniors each year as they embark on their chosen career. In addition, 59 alumni are expected from the BHS class of 1969 to receive Golden Diplomas during the 2019 Brighton High School Graduation Ceremony on June 8th in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their graduation.



Additional information can be found under the Events tab through the link below , by emailing BASAlumniSAT@gmail.com or by calling 810-227-0656. (JK)