Alternating Lane Closures Scheduled on Milford Rd Beginning Apr 13

April 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Lyon Township is warning drivers that daily alternating lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday for a "utility location investigation."



According to a social media post, the exploratory work will take place along the Milford Road right-of-way and within influence of the New Hudson Drain (see image) to verify the location of underground utilities.



This work is anticipated to continue through most of the week.



Crews will be on-site daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM to help minimize traffic impacts during peak travel hours. Temporary traffic control measures will be implemented, including alternating lane closures with flaggers to maintain safety for both workers and motorists.



The work will be performed by Iafrate, the project contractor, who has coordinated with RCOC and MISS DIG in advance of construction activities.



This work is in relation to a Water Resources Commission permit. Please contact WRC at (248) 858-0958.