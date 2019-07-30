Alligator Found On The Side Of The Road In Oceola Twp.

July 30, 2019

At approximately 4:20am, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an alligator on the side of the roadway in Oceola Township.



A motorist, who was on her way home from work, advised the responding deputies the alligator had crossed in front of her vehicle and continued across the roadway. The deputies were able to locate the alligator a few feet off the roadway near a pine tree and safely capture it. The reptile was transported by deputies to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and turned over to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. The alligator is approximately two feet long and weighs about 10 lbs.



The Sheriff's Office is withholding the name of the road where the alligator was found to ensure the correct owner claims the alligator. Anyone wishing to claim the alligator should contact Christy Peterson at the Livingston County Animal Shelter prior to Thursday August 1st. The phone number to the Livingston County Animal Shelter is 517-546-2154. The alligator will be transported to Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, MI if it is not claimed.