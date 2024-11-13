Alligator Named "Longtooth" Seized As Part Of MSP Drug Bust

November 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A narcotics enforcement team seized drugs and a surprise guest during a recent bust.



The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) executed a search warrant in a Downriver community.



Detectives seized over 500 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, 6 grams of cocaine, 371 grams of various pills (which include oxycodone, gabapentin, and acetaminophen), and nine firearms.



The suspect was arrested and charges are pending prosecutor’s review.



MNET was assisted by the MSP Metro South Post and Downriver SWAT.



MSP said on a side note, an alligator was also located in the home. The gator was turned over to a local animal shelter.



State Police said the gator’s name was “Longtooth”.