Possible Alligator Sighting at Kensington Metropark

May 17, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Officials at Kensington Metropark east of Brighton are warning visitors to look out for an alligator that may have been sighted in Kent Lake, located in Oakland County’s Milford Township. A spokesman for the Huron-Clinton Metroparks - which operates 13 metroparks in the Metro Detroit area - said Thursday evening that a visitor had reported seeing the alligator, said to be about 4 feet in length.



Kent Lake is a 1,200-acre impoundment that was created by damming the Huron River near its headwaters.



The Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Milford Police and Detroit Zoo personnel were all at the scene Thursday evening, and an extensive search by boat and on land was conducted.



Alligators, used to milder climates, are not native to Michigan, and it’s believed someone who had a pet gator may have released it into the lake.



Appropriate signs were posted along the lake shore advising people to be on the lookout for a possible alligator. Visitors were being asked not to approach an alligator, and if they see one to immediately notify Metroparks Police at 810-227-8910.