Recovery Home For Women Holding Open House

May 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A women’s recovery home in Howell is holding an open house next week.



Allies in Recovery is a non-profit which was incorporated in March 2019 to provide a sober living recovery house and recovery support services for women in Livingston County. Allies’ Director Anne King-Hudson has over 40 years of experience developing and providing these services for adults, youth and their families. This background includes 21 years as the Director of Key Development Center, a well-known outpatient substance abuse and co-occurring treatment facility in Brighton.



The recovery house will house up to 6 women who have committed to doing the work necessary to recover their dignity, health and family. Participants will be asked to commit to residing in the home for 3 to 6 months and actively participate within the structured sober environment. In addition to sober learning skills, they will learn independent living skills, receive employment services and job training, get help with case management, find spiritual and faith-based support, take part in recreational activities and much more. King-Hudson said there will be an on-site case manager to make certain the residents have all the necessary education, medical oversight and support systems they need as they transition back to the community.



The open house will take place on June 4th and 5th, from 1 to 6 pm, at 521 East Grand River in Howell. For more information, call King-Hudson at 810-599-5346, check out their website www.recoveringallies.org, or click on their brochure below.