Gravel Road Projects Bring Closures This Week

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022





Some gravel road projects are planned this week in Howell and Marion Townships.



In Marion Township, Triangle Lake Road is closed between D-19/Pinckney Road and Edward James Drive for the placement of gravel. That work got underway yesterday and is scheduled for completion today.



A separate project is starting up today in Howell Township. Allen Road will be closed between Oak Grove Road and Fisher Road to place road gravel. That work is expected to wrap up on Friday.



For both projects, the Livingston County Road Commission advises that the roads will be closed to thru-traffic but local traffic will be maintained. EMS vehicles and busses will be accommodated.