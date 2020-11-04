All County Ballot Proposals Approved By Voters

November 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





All ballot proposals passed in Tuesday’s General Election, although some more handily than others.



In Hamburg Township, a road millage was narrowly approved with 51.6% of the vote. It passed by 449 votes, out of 2,027 votes cast. That’s in contrast to a road millage in Conway Township, which passed by a large margin.



An operating millage renewal for the Brighton Area Fire Authority passed by more than a 3 to 1 margin.



In Hartland Township, a fire millage also passed with 55.9% of the vote.



Finally, voters in the Brighton Area Schools district approved an operating millage with 55.8% of the vote.



Complete results can be accessed through the provided link.