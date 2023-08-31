New All-Accessible Kayak Launch Installed At Scofield Park

August 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Kayak enthusiasts of all abilities can now easily enjoy Thompson Lake in Scofield Park in the City of Howell.



A new, much-anticipated kayak launch with universal access has been installed near the beach area at the lake.



The new launch is a welcome addition to the park that will allow people of all-abilities to use it, launch their kayaks, and bring them back to shore safely and easily. It’s something the community expressed a desire for, for several years.



Installation was completed yesterday. However, crews will be out finishing up some grading work today.



In addition to the new launch, other improvements are planned at the park – which includes new accessible, ADA-compliant restroom and concession facilities. Both bathrooms were ordered in April of this year, with an anticipated delivery date next April. Demolition of the structures will begin this fall.