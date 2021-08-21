Former Cheer Coach Enters Plea In Embezzlement Case

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former cheer coach with Howell Public Schools charged with embezzling from the district has reached a plea deal in the case.



35-year-old Alisha Beaton of Fowlerville is charged with embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 by an agent or trustee. In court Friday, she entered a no-contest plea to a reduced charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such during sentencing. As part of the plea agreement, Beaton must repay $2,158.



Beaton was the head coach of the middle school cheer program for Howell Public Schools. She was also on the Livingston County Area Cheer & Pom Commissioners Board and Director of Cheer & Pom for Howell Area Junior Football.



HPS Spokesman Tom Gould has said that the district’s athletic department knew that money was being collected by the coach for team costs, but that money was not being deposited, causing them to investigate. Gould said the district has recovered some of the missing funds, but their inventory shows that they are still owed approximately $3,000.



Beaton will be sentenced October 21st.