Two Brighton Residents Appointed To State Boards & Commissions

April 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a pair of Brighton residents to state boards and commissions.



On Friday, Kenneth Stahl was assigned to the Residential Builders’ and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors’ Board. Stahl is a construction superintendent at Corrigan Oil Company and a member of the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education. Residential Builders’ board was created to license and regulate several aspects of home and commercial construction.



Earlier this month, Governor Whitmer also appointed Alicia Urbain to the School Safety Commission. Urbain is the vice president of government and legal affairs for the Michigan Association of Public School Academies. As part of the commission, she will help review and make recommendations to the office of school safety using model practices for determining school safety measures. The commission also reviews school safety policy, emergency plans, baseline safety requirements, and explores emerging trends in school safety technology.