Former Police Officer Charged In Child Pornography Case Due In Court

January 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former police officer charged with possessing child pornography is due in court later this month.



The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force earlier announced the arrest of 38-year-old Alexander Stachura of Williamston for possession of child sexually abusive material. A search of his residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.



Court records have since revealed that Stachura’s wife found a thumb drive containing images she suspected were child pornography, which she turned over to police.



An affidavit stated some images appeared to depict “a post-pubescent teenage female engaging in sex acts or posing in a sexual manner.” Those were later confirmed to be a juvenile from the United Kingdom.

Police said the same images from the thumb drive were also found on Stachura’s cellphone and were uploaded in 2022.



The offense dates are October 2022 through October 31st, 2024 – which were allegedly committed at his Williamston home.



Stachura was a probationary officer with Meridian Township Police. He was initially placed on leave but the department later concluded his employment on December 10th.



Stachura is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive material possession and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime in 55th District Court in Ingham County. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive material possession.



Stachura’s wife Christa earlier issued the following statement: "I have a toddler at home and will have a new baby here soon I need to protect. So my priority is keeping our children's lives as normal as possible and maintaining their privacy. So I will not be making any public comments at this time and ask for the media to respect our privacy".



Stachura is free on bond and due in court for a probable cause conference January 28th.



Meanwhile, the MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet, saying there are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The Michigan ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website, provided in the top link.



Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation should report it to the CyberTipline, via the lower provided link.