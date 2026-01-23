Man Charged With Tossing Molotov Cocktails At Local Home Facing New Charges

January 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New charges have been filed against a Mt. Pleasant man jailed on $1 (m) million bond for allegedly tossing multiple Molotov cocktails at a home in Brighton Township.



25-year-old Alex Buley-Neumar is facing four new felony charges that were filed this January. Those include aggravated child sexually abusive activity, arson – preparation to burn a dwelling, 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person 13 to 15, and possession of child sexually abusive material.



The original felony charges filed against him include manufacturing/possession of a Molotov cocktail explosive, aggravated stalking a minor, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out around 9:30pm on November 29th, 2025 to reports of multiple Molotov cocktails being thrown at a home on Burson Drive and igniting fires in the residential neighborhood.



Upon arrival, deputies discovered evidence of incendiary devices in the roadway and fire damage to the victim's property. Alert neighbors quickly extinguished the flames, preventing what the Sheriff’s Office said could have been a catastrophic outcome



The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation revealed the attack was connected to an ongoing stalking and harassment case involving a juvenile victim over social media platforms.



Buley-Neumar was taken into custody without incident. He’s due back in court next week for a probable cause conference.