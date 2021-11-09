Alert Issued For Elderly Woman Last Seen In Oceola Township

November 9, 2021

By Jon King





UPDATE: Green was found deceased at around 11:20 Wednesday morning by a civilian searching the area, approximately 2,000 ft north of the address she was last seen at.





ORIGINAL STORY:



An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for a Livingston County woman who suffers from dementia.



According to a notice from the Michigan State Police, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office requested the alert for 87-year-old Althea Greene, who is reported to have walked away from an adult foster care home in the Howell area and was last seen in the 5000 block of Green Road in Oceola Township at about 2:30pm Monday.



Greene stands about 5 feet 6 inches, weighs approximately 110 pounds with blue eyes and salt and pepper colored hair. She was last seen wearing a tan coat, black pants and a black shirt.



Deputies searched the area overnight with assistance from the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit and several K9 teams.



The search is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 911.