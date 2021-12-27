Former Restaurant Manager Charged With Embezzlement

December 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former manager is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local restaurant.



24-year-old Alec Atwood of Fenton is charged with one count of embezzling between $20,000 and $50,000 from Gus's Carryout in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Atwood was the former manager and is alleged to have embezzled approximately $25,000 from the restaurant.



Atwood is no longer employed by the business. The alleged embezzlement took place between 2019 and 2021.



Court dates are pending.