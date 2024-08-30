ALDI Recalls Cream Cheese Due to 'Potential Salmonella'

May 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



ALDI is recalling cream cheese spreads due to potential salmonella.



ALDI recalled its 8 oz cups of Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products.



Whipped cream cheese spread, UPC code: 4099100101881 with sell by dates 08/30/2024, 08/31/2024, 09/01/2024, 09/03/2024 and 09/04/2024.



Chive and onion cream cheese spread, UPC code: 4099100101751 with sell by dates 09/13/2024 and 09/22/2024.



Cream cheese spread, UPC code: 4099100101737 with sell by dates 09/01/2024, 09/08/2024 and 09/15/2024.



Strawberry cream cheese spread, UPC code: 4099100101737 with sell by dates 09/08/2024 and 09/15/2024.



If customers are affected by the recall, they are advised to discard the items immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.



Customers impacted by the recall who would like additional information can call Schreiber Foods, Inc. at 1-800-644-5473 or email consumer.relations@schreiberfoods.com.