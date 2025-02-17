ALDI Plans To Open Record-Breaking 225+ New Stores In 2025

February 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







ALDI, the fastest-growing grocer in the U.S., announced its plan to open more than 225 new store locations in 2025 as part of the next phase of its five-year national growth strategy.



It’s the most stores ALDI will open in one year in its nearly 50-year U.S. history.



The new stores will open through a combination of organic growth and converting select Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores to the ALDI format. In total, ALDI will convert approximately 220 Southeastern Grocers locations to the ALDI format through 2027.



Grand openings for the first several converted Southeastern Grocers stores are underway, with approximately 100 converted locations re-opening as ALDI stores by the end of 2025.



In addition to its Southeast expansion, ALDI will add to its established footprint in the Northeast and Midwest regions, grow its presence in the West with more stores in Southern California and Arizona, and enter new communities, like Las Vegas. As ALDI grows its footprint to serve more customers, it also brings its employee-focused culture and industry-leading pay and benefits to more communities.



Last year, ALDI opened nearly 120 stores - bringing its total store count to over 2,400 - solidifying its position as the third-largest grocery chain by store count in the U.S.