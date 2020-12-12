Alcohol Suspected In Fatal Handy Township Crash

December 12, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A motorist was killed in a single vehicle accident late Friday in Handy Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports they were dispatched at 11:35 Friday night to a report of an injury crash at the intersection of W. Allen Road and Fowlerville Road. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 32 year old male Byron resident was driving north on Fowlerville Road in a 2007 Pontiac G5 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle slid off the roadway into a tree. Livingston County EMS pronounced the driver deceased at the scene. The driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle and had not been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.



The roadway was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation and cleanup. Authorities say speed and alcohol may be factors in this crash.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by Fowlerville Police, the Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.